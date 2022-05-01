×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Britain: Russia targeting SA politicians in disinformation campaign

01 May 2022 - 06:39 By Reuters
UK-funded expert research said the research exposed how the Kremlin's disinformation campaign was designed to manipulate international public opinion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, boost support for it and recruit new sympathisers.
UK-funded expert research said the research exposed how the Kremlin's disinformation campaign was designed to manipulate international public opinion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, boost support for it and recruit new sympathisers.
Image: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters

The British Foreign Office said on Sunday Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and SA.

Britain cited UK-funded expert research, which it did not publish. It said the research exposed how the Kremlin's disinformation campaign was designed to manipulate international public opinion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, boost support for it and recruit new sympathisers.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Russia says the Western media have provided an excessively partial narrative of the war that largely ignores Moscow's concerns about the enlargement of Nato and what it says is the persecution of Russian speakers in Ukraine, something denied by Kyiv.

“We cannot allow the Kremlin and its shady troll farms to invade our online spaces with their lies about Putin’s illegal war,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

“The UK Government has alerted international partners and will continue to work closely with allies and media platforms to undermine Russian information operations.”

Moscow has denied past accusations by Western countries of disinformation campaigns, for example Washington's accusation that Russia sought to meddle in the 2016 US presidential election.

Britain said the research showed the troll factory was using Telegram to recruit and co-ordinate new supporters who then target the social media profiles of Kremlin critics, spamming them with comments in favour of President Vladimir Putin and his war.

Among their targets have been senior British ministers and other world leaders, Britain said, adding that traces of the operation had been detected across eight social media platforms including Telegram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

READ MORE:

UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some evacuations in Maripol

Ukraine updates.
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Russia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some evacuations in Mariupol

Ukraine's shelling killed and injured its own civilians in the southern region of Kherson, Russia said on Sunday, after pounding southern and eastern ...
News
40 minutes ago

IN PICTURES | Horror upon horror

The people of Ukraine have suffered more than two months of hell since Russia invaded on February 24. But for every report of war crimes and cruelty, ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Advocate Teffo struck off Joburg high court case after alleged gross disrespect ... News
  2. 20 illegal foreigners nabbed in early morning raid in Chicken Farm South Africa
  3. Advocate Malesela Teffo released on R10k bail after dramatic arrest in court South Africa
  4. Advocate Malesela Teffo has himself to blame for courtroom arrest, cops say South Africa
  5. SA woman bound for Dubai nabbed with a dozen rhino horns at OR Tambo South Africa

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa