UKRAINE UPDATES | Civilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol, US Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv

Civilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol, US Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv

Around 100 Ukrainian civilians were evacuated from the ruined Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, after the United Nations confirmed a "safe passage operation" was in progress there.

The strategic port city on the Azov Sea has endured the most destructive siege of the war with Russia - now in its third month - with Pope Francis, in an implicit criticism of Moscow, telling thousands of people in St Peter's Square on Sunday it had been "barbarously bombarded".

"For the first time, we had two days of a ceasefire on this territory, and we managed to take out more than 100 civilians - women, children," Zelenskiy said in a nightly video address.