×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Civilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol, US Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv

02 May 2022 - 06:45 By TimesLIVE
Residents gather in a courtyard near a block of flats heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.
Residents gather in a courtyard near a block of flats heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 02 2021 - 06:45

Civilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol, US Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv

Around 100 Ukrainian civilians were evacuated from the ruined Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, after the United Nations confirmed a "safe passage operation" was in progress there.

The strategic port city on the Azov Sea has endured the most destructive siege of the war with Russia - now in its third month - with Pope Francis, in an implicit criticism of Moscow, telling thousands of people in St Peter's Square on Sunday it had been "barbarously bombarded".

"For the first time, we had two days of a ceasefire on this territory, and we managed to take out more than 100 civilians - women, children," Zelenskiy said in a nightly video address.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Britain: Russia targeting SA politicians in disinformation campaign World
  2. Advocate Malesela Teffo has himself to blame for courtroom arrest, cops say South Africa
  3. Advocate Teffo struck off Joburg high court case after alleged gross disrespect ... News
  4. Ace can't be pinned down as AM who got R10m bribe Politics
  5. Ramaphosa's second-term bid moves up a gear Politics

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa