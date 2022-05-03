×

World

Biden would 'love to visit Ukraine,' but no current plans: White House

03 May 2022 - 09:00 By Trevor Hunnicutt
The White House said US President Joe Biden has no immediate plans to visit Ukraine.
Image: Al Drago/Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden would "love to visit Ukraine," but there are no current plans for him to do so, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday, after House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a surprise visit over the weekend.

Psaki said the White House would continue to assess the situation, and underscored the Biden administration's objective to reopen the US Embassy and have US diplomats on site.

"And I know the president would love to visit Ukraine, but no plans in the works at this time," she said.

Reuters

