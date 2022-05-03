×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Dangerous New Mexico wildfire menaces historic city

03 May 2022 - 10:30 By Andrew Hay and Adria Malcolm
A sign indicating extreme fire danger is pictured outside Storrie Lake State Park as the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon wildfires burn near Las Vegas, New Mexico, US on May 2, 2022.
A sign indicating extreme fire danger is pictured outside Storrie Lake State Park as the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon wildfires burn near Las Vegas, New Mexico, US on May 2, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town.

The blaze has scorched more than 49,000ha, or more than half the area of New York City, tearing through centuries-old settlements and vacation homes in forested mountains 48km northeast of Santa Fe.

The fire is the most destructive of a dozen blazes in the Southwest that scientists say are more widespread and arriving earlier this year due to climate change.

In northwest Las Vegas, families packed trucks with boxes of photos and heirlooms and loaded livestock onto trailers, heeding police warnings for residents to get out of the area.

David Lopez, 31, chose to stay and defend his family's two trailer homes, wetting down the earth with a hose and raking away dead grass to create a fire break.

"This is all I have - I worked really hard for it," said the 31-year-old mechanic, who said he planned to flee once flames got within a quarter of a mile of him.

By late afternoon winds dropped, slowing the fire and preventing further evacuations in the city of 14,000.

"We didn't have that big hard push into Las Vegas proper," Incident Commander Dave Bales told a briefing.

Winds were forecast to shift to the north on Tuesday, pushing fire towards the villages of Mora and Cleveland at the top end of a 20-mile-long blaze already the third largest in New Mexico history.

But on Wednesday winds were expected to turn and blow the fire back towards Las Vegas, a pattern that would mostly prevail until Saturday.

"It's kind of a waiting game, we're at the mercy of the weather," said San Miguel County Manager Joy Ansley.

Burning since April 6, the fire has destroyed hundreds of properties and forced the evacuation of dozens of settlements, but there have been no reports of fatalities.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Mexican oil giant says no environmental damage from raging Gulf fire

Just days after video of a massive ocean surface blaze near a Pemex oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico went viral, Mexico's national oil company has ...
News
9 months ago

'Eye of fire' in Mexican waters snuffed out, says national oil company

A fire on the ocean surface west of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula early on Friday has been extinguished, state oil company Pemex said, blaming a gas ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Britain: Russia targeting SA politicians in disinformation campaign World
  2. Ace can't be pinned down as AM who got R10m bribe Politics
  3. Ramaphosa's second-term bid moves up a gear Politics
  4. Watchdog raises red flag as SA tycoons take lead in huge Namibian energy tender News
  5. Advocate Malesela Teffo has himself to blame for courtroom arrest, cops say South Africa

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa