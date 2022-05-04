×

World

Microsoft could face Dutch fines in bankruptcy of Russia-linked bank

04 May 2022 - 11:54 By Cagan Koc
Microsoft must allow bankruptcy trustees appointed to Amsterdam Trade Bank to access its data or face fines. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

A Dutch court ruled Microsoft Corp must allow bankruptcy trustees appointed to the Russia-linked Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB) to access its data or face fines.

The technology giant risks daily fines of €10m (about R166m), with a maximum penalty of €100m (about R1.6bn), if it doesn’t comply with the ruling, court-appointed trustee Job van Hooff said by phone late on Tuesday.

ATB, a lender linked to Russia’s Alfa Group, was declared bankrupt last month in the Netherlands after UK and US sanctions paralysed its payment systems. 

“We don’t have access to e-mail boxes because they have been shut down by Microsoft,” Van Hooff said.

“They contain important information for us trustees to be able to conduct the investigation into the causes of the bankruptcy.

“There are also all kinds of documents, Excel files, internal committee reports, minutes from management board meetings that were also, to a large part, stored in Microsoft’s environment.” 

The trustees and Microsoft are discussing the issue, said Van Hooff.

“We’re evaluating potential solutions that would enable us to comply with both the court’s decision and sanctions imposed by the US, EU and UK,” said Sarah O’Hare O’Neal, associate general counsel of global trade at Microsoft by e-mail.

