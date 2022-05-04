×

World

Spending to mitigate cost of living crisis could cause inflationary spiral - UK minister

04 May 2022 - 11:55 By William James
A member of Unite the Union holds a placard as they begin strike action at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in London, Britain, May 4, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An increase in Britain's government spending would create the danger of an inflationary spiral, environment minister George Eustice said on Wednesday when asked what could be done to help people struggling with the cost of living.

"We've just got to show restraint or there is a danger that this will become an inflationary bubble that gets out of control," Eustice told BBC radio.

"We can't go too far, we can't mitigate all of the impacts."

