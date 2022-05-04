UKRAINE UPDATES | Russian strikes pound Ukraine on eve of new EU sanctions
May 04 2022 - 07:30
Britain says Russia deploys 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium
Russia has deployed 22 battalion tactical groups near Ukraine's eastern city of Izium in an effort to advance along the northern axis of the Donbas region, Britain said on Wednesday.
In an update on Twitter, British military intelligence said it was highly likely that Russia intended to move beyond Izium to capture the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
May 04 2022 - 07:15
Belarus says surprise army drills no threat to neighbours
The armed forces of Belarus began sudden large-scale drills on Wednesday to test their combat readiness, the defence ministry of Ukraine's neighbour said.
"It is planned that the (combat readiness) test will involve the movement of significant numbers of military vehicles, which can slow down traffic on public roads," the Belarusian ministry said in a statement.
Against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ministry said the exercise posed no threat to its neighbours or the European community in general.
Belarus is a close ally of Russia. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".
Areas of Ukraine adjacent to Belarus, including its capital Kyiv, came under Russian assault in the initial stage of the invasion which began in late February and followed joint drills held by Russia and Belarus.
Now, however, Russia has focused its attacks on Ukraine's eastern and southeastern regions.
May 04 2022 - 07:00
Fuel shortage in Ukraine causes long lines
Millions of Ukrainian civilians likely face several weeks of fuel disruptions due to Moscow's strikes on energy infrastructure, transportation bottlenecks and a supply cutoff by Russia and Belarus.
May 04 2022 - 06:33
Pope wants to visit Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper
Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply.
The pope also told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war his full-throated backing, "cannot become Putin's altar boy".
Francis, who made an unprecedented visit to the Russian embassy when the war started, told the newspaper that about three weeks into the conflict, he asked the Vatican's top diplomat to send a message to Putin.
May 04 2022 - 06:00
Russian strikes pound Ukraine on eve of new EU sanctions
Russian forces pounded targets in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, unleashing rockets on a steel plant that is Ukraine's last redoubt in the port city of Mariupol as the European Union prepared to slap oil sanctions on Moscow.
Scores of evacuees who did manage to leave the city under United Nations and Red Cross auspices over the weekend reached the relative safety of Ukraine-controlled Zaporizhzhia after cowering for weeks under the sprawling Azovstal steel plant.
Mariupol is a major target for Russia as is seeks to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and connect Russian-controlled territory in the south and east. Parts of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk were held by Russian-backed separatists before President Vladimir Putin launched the Feb. 24 invasion.
Fresh Russian attacks in Donetsk on Tuesday killed 21 civilians and injured 27, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. He said the figure was the highest daily death toll in the region since last month.
Attacks and shelling also intensified in Luhansk, with the most difficult area being Popasna, where it was impossible to organize evacuations, regional governor Serhiy Haida said.
"There are no safe cities in Luhansk region," he said on Telegram.
Russia's defense ministry said its forces had struck a military airfield near the Black Sea port of Odesa with missiles destroying drones, missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies. Ukraine said three missiles targeted the Odesa region and all were intercepted.
Russian forces turned their heaviest firepower on Ukraine's east and south after failing to take Kyiv, the capital, as it seeks to limit Ukraine's access to the Black Sea, vital for its grain and metal exports.
Pummelled by Western sanctions, Russia now faces new measures from the EU that would target its oil industry and banks. The proposed new sanctions were expected to be detailed on Wednesday.
