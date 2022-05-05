Abortion pill provider sees spike in US interest after SCOTUS leak

A provider of prescription pills that are used to terminate pregnancy at home has seen a spike in interest from US women this week, following news that the Supreme Court would likely reverse a landmark 1973 decision ensuring abortion rights nationwide, nonprofit Aid Access said on Wednesday.

The court confirmed that a draft opinion signaling a reversal of the Roe v. Wade ruling, published late on Monday by the news site Politico, was authentic. The court said it did not represent the justices' final decision, due by the end of June.

An increasing number of US states have introduced restrictions that greatly limit access to abortions, and many are expected to ban the procedure outright should the court's final decision allow individual states to determine whether it is legal.

Abortion pills, which can be sent by mail to a patient's home rather than requiring a visit to a clinic, are viewed as a way to circumvent such bans.

Aid Access is a telehealth service with headquarters in Austria that provides access to medication abortion in the United States.

Christie Pitney, CEO of Forward Midwifery, a Washington DC telehealth practice that works with Aid Access, said that the number of women requesting prescriptions for abortion pills, or information about their use, through the group's website has tripled since the draft opinion was leaked.

In total, the Aid Access website had 38,530 visitors on Tuesday, an almost 2,900% increase from Monday's 1,290 visitors, Pitney said.

The new surge this week represents "insanely higher numbers," she said.