Vaccines effective against new Omicron sub-variants, WHO chief says

Vaccines are effective against new Omicron sub-variants driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in SA, the head of the World Health Organisation said.

“It’s too soon to know whether these new sub-variants can cause more severe disease than other Omicron sub-variants, but early data suggest vaccination remains protective against severe disease and death,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a media briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.

Scientists in SA and Botswana discovered Omicron late last year and SA was the first country to experience a major surge of infections as a result of the variant. Now BA.4 and BA.5, two Omicron sub-variants, are driving a new spike in cases in SA.