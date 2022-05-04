×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Vaccines effective against new Omicron sub-variants, WHO chief says

05 May 2022 - 06:58 By Andy Hoffman
Vaccines are effective against new omicron sub-variants driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in South Africa, the head of the World Health Organization said.
Vaccines are effective against new omicron sub-variants driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in South Africa, the head of the World Health Organization said.
Image: Bloomberg

Vaccines are effective against new Omicron sub-variants driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in SA, the head of the World Health Organisation said.

“It’s too soon to know whether these new sub-variants can cause more severe disease than other Omicron sub-variants, but early data suggest vaccination remains protective against severe disease and death,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a media briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.

Scientists in SA and Botswana discovered Omicron late last year and SA was the first country to experience a major surge of infections as a result of the variant. Now BA.4 and BA.5, two Omicron sub-variants, are driving a new spike in cases in SA.

Global deaths due to Covid-19 have fallen to the lowest levels since March 2020, with about 15,000 fatalities last week, according to the WHO. 

Still, Tedros urged that countries and health systems continue to test and track the virus to help identify new mutations.

“In many countries we’re essentially blind to how the virus is mutating. We don’t know what’s coming next,” Tedros said. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MORE:

Vacant AngloGold Ashanti hospital built for Covid-19 treatment vandalised

In the latest saga to hit the embattled AngloGold Ashanti Covid-19 field hospital, a suspect has been caught with stolen equipment after the ...
News
15 hours ago

Just under 4,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in one day

Daily official updates released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday showed that 3,785 new Covid-19 cases have been ...
News
1 day ago

Has SA entered its fifth wave of Covid-19 infections?

"We have entered the fifth wave in most provinces," said health minster Joe Phaahla.
News
1 day ago

Lockdown restrictions ground SA Post Office airmail service to China

The SA Post Office has temporarily suspended its air mail service to China due to travel restrictions.
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  4. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa
  5. Mkhwebane not satisfied with ConCourt response to SMS allegation South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart