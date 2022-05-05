Russia hit tops $8bn for European banks pulling back

European banks are counting the rising cost of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as they brace for a wave of defaults and write down the value of their operations in the country.

Led by Societe Generale SA and UniCredit SpA, the region’s lenders have so far flagged a hit of $8.6bn (R137.3bn) to their earnings from the war. The latest bank to add to the tally, ING Groep NV on Friday said it set aside almost $900m (R14.4bn) to account for risks in the country. Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is expected to outline its damage later on Friday.

The economic impact of the war is already cascading across the world as commodity prices spike and corporate supply chains are disrupted. After years of benefiting from rapid growth in Russia, European banks are now asking themselves if it’s still worth doing business in the world’s most sanctioned country. At the same time, they’re divided on how broad the damage to the economy will be, meaning some banks face further costs if defaults spike.

As banks grapple with the uncertainty surrounding the broader economic damage, chief risk officers of several major European lenders are holding meetings among themselves and with regulators to discuss the reliability of their models and provisioning, according to people familiar with the matter. One regulatory official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said banks will probably stash more funds in coming quarters.

“Corporate insolvencies in our markets will probably rise” this year on the back of soaring energy prices, high inflation and supply-chain disruptions, Commerzbank AG CEO Manfred Knof said Friday.