UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia has devastated hundreds of hospitals
May 06 2022 - 09:05
Ukraine sets new grain export curbs for Moldova, Romania
Ukraine has imposed temporary restrictions on the supply of grain cargoes by rail in the direction of Moldova and Romania due to a large number of wagons at border crossings, the APK-Infrom consultancy said on Friday.
After its Black Sea ports were blocked by Russia, Ukraine has been forced to use rail as its main route for exporting grain, which often leads to the accumulation of wagons at border crossings.
Earlier, Kyiv suspended grain exports by rail to Poland.
APK-Inform said restrictions in the direction of Romania began on May 4 and from May 5 in the direction of Moldova and Ukraine's Danube ports.
The agriculture ministry said on Thursday that grain exports had reached 46 million tonnes in the 2021/22 July-June season, including 132,000 tonnes so far in May.
Senior agriculture officials said last month that Ukraine exported up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in March, while analyst APK-Inform said the country exported 923,000 tonnes of grain in April.
Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia invaded the country. It exported 38.99 million tonnes at this point in the 2020/21 season.
Reuters
May 06 2022 - 08:50
Russian gas nominations via Ukraine to Europe unchanged -Ifax
Russian gas nominations via Ukraine to Europe stand at 98.7 million cubic metres (mcm) for Friday, unchanged from Thursday, the Interfax news agency reported citing data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.
Reuters
May 06 2022 - 08:44
Ukraine says new effort to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel works under way
A senior Ukrainian official said on Friday a new attempt was under way "at the moment" to evacuate civilians trapped with Ukrainian fighters in the Azovstal steel works in the southern city of Mariupol.
Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential staff, gave no details and it was not immediately clear what stage the new rescue effort was at.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Thursday that a third operation was under way to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Azovstal.
"The next stage of rescuing our people from Azovstal is under way at the moment. Information about the results will be provided later," Yermak said.
Reuters
May 06 2022 - 08:34
Ukraine sets new grain export curbs for Moldova, Romania
Ukraine has imposed temporary restrictions on the supply of grain cargoes by rail in the direction of Moldova and Romania due to a large number of wagons at border crossings, the APK-Infrom consultancy said on Friday.
After its Black Sea ports were blocked by Russia, Ukraine has been forced to use rail as its main route for exporting grain, which often leads to the accumulation of wagons at border crossings.
Earlier, Kyiv suspended grain exports by rail to Poland.
APK-Inform said restrictions in the direction of Romania began on May 4 and from May 5 in the direction of Moldova and Ukraine's Danube ports.
The agriculture ministry said on Thursday that grain exports had reached 46 million tonnes in the 2021/22 July-June season, including 132,000 tonnes so far in May.
Senior agriculture officials said last month that Ukraine exported up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in March, while analyst APK-Inform said the country exported 923,000 tonnes of grain in April.
Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia invaded the country. It exported 38.99 million tonnes at this point in the 2020/21 season.
Reuters
May 06 2022 - 08:31
Russian fighting destroys and damages nearly 400 hospitals, medical centres — Zelenskiy
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other medical institutions and left doctors without drugs to tackle cancer or the ability to perform surgery, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
The Ukrainian leader said many places lacked basic antibiotics in eastern and southern Ukraine, the main battlefields.
“If you consider medical infrastructure, as of today Russian troops have destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions: hospitals, maternity wards, outpatient clinics,” Zelenskiy said in a video address to a medical charity group on Thursday.
May 06 2022 - 08:25
Ukraine says new effort to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel works under way
A senior Ukrainian official said on Friday a new attempt was under way "at the moment" to evacuate civilians trapped with Ukrainian fighters in the Azovstal steel works in the southern city of Mariupol.
Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential staff, gave no details and it was not immediately clear what stage the new rescue effort was at. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Thursday that a third operation was under way to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Azovstal.
"The next stage of rescuing our people from Azovstal is under way at the moment. Information about the results will be provided later," Yermak said.
Reuters
May 06 2022 - 08:03
Germany to send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine
Germany will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five howitzers the Dutch already pledged, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday.
The training of Ukrainian troops on the artillery weapons can start next week in Germany, she told reporters in the Slovak town Sliac where she was supposed to meet her Dutch counterpart later today.
Reuters
May 06 2022 - 07:00
Britain says Russia continued ground assault on Azovstal steel plant for second day
Russian forces in Ukraine's Mariupol continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for a second day, British military intelligence said in a tweet on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday that Russian forces were still storming and shelling the Soviet-era Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering.
Reuters
May 06 2022 - 06:20
US offers assurances to Sweden, Finland over NATO application
The United States is confident it can address any security concerns Sweden and Finland may have about the period of time after they apply for NATO membership and before they are accepted into the alliance, the White House said on Thursday.
Sweden and Finland are concerned they would be vulnerable to Russian threats during an application process, which could take up to a year to be approved by all 30 NATO members.
"We are confident that we could find ways to address any concerns either country may have about the period of time between a NATO membership application and the formal accession to the alliance," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a briefing.
Both Sweden and Finland are expected to make a decision about whether to apply to join NATO this month.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that she had received security assurances, but she did not give any details.
Sweden's defense minister said last month that an application could trigger a number of responses from Russia, including cyber attacks and hybrid measures - such as propaganda campaigns - to undermine Sweden's security.
Reuters
May 06 2022 - 06:10
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia has devastated hundreds of hospitals
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other institutions and left doctors without drugs to tackle cancer or the ability to perform surgery, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
Zelenskiy, in a video address to a medical charity group, said many places lacked even basic antibiotics in eastern and southern Ukraine, the focal points of the fighting.
"If you consider just medical infrastructure, as of today Russian troops have destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions: hospitals, maternity wards, outpatient clinics," he told the gathering.
In areas occupied by Russian forces, he said, the situation was catastrophic.
"This amounts to a complete lack of medication for cancer patients. It means extreme difficulties or a complete lack of insulin for diabetes. It is impossible to carry out surgery. It even means, quite simply, a lack of antibiotics."
The Kremlin says it targets only military or strategic sites.
In one of the most widely denounced acts of the war, a maternity hospital was all but destroyed on March 9 in the city of Mariupol.
Russia alleged pictures of the attack were staged and said the site had been used by armed Ukrainian groups.
Reuters
May 06 2022 - 06:00
TOM EATON | The great lengths John Steenhuisen will go ... to become trendy
John Steenhuisen has come in for a tremendous amount of criticism and mockery for going on a “fact-finding” trip to Ukraine, but I suspect he’s sleeping relatively easily in his bunker in Kyiv.
By now you will have heard many of the loudest objections, ranging from accusations of selective, Eurocentric concern — he hasn’t gone to find facts in any African or Middle Eastern wars — to dereliction of duty, travelling to the other side of the world while the Cape Flats remain racked by violence.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.