UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Ukraine conflict taking heavy toll on Russia's most capable units, Britain says

07 May 2022 - 09:22
The conflict in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on some of Russia's most capable units and most advanced capabilities, the British Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin on Saturday.
At least one T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank, has been destroyed in the fighting, the ministry said.
Approximately 100 T-90M tanks are in service amongst Russia's best equipped units, including those fighting in Ukraine, it said.
