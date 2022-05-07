×

World

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Ukraine conflict taking heavy toll on Russia's most capable units, Britain says

07 May 2022 - 09:22 By TImesLIVE
Service members of pro-Russian troops fire from a tank during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict near the Azovstal steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 5, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine conflict taking heavy toll on Russia's most capable units, Britain says

 The conflict in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on some of Russia's most capable units and most advanced capabilities, the British Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin on Saturday.

At least one T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank, has been destroyed in the fighting, the ministry said.

Approximately 100 T-90M tanks are in service amongst Russia's best equipped units, including those fighting in Ukraine, it said.

-Reuters

