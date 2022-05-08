UKRAINE UPDATES | Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris - governor
May 08 2022 - 08:26
Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and 60 who remained under debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.
Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering. Thirty people have been rescued.
"Seven of them were injured," Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."
-Reuters
May 08 2022 - 06:20
Russia says operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal plant is over
Russia's defence ministry on Saturday announced completion of an operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
In an online posting, the ministry said a total of 51 people had been rescued since the three-day operation started on Thursday, including one person on Saturday. The 51 comprised 18 men, 22 women and 11 children, it added.
-Reuters
