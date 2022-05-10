China medical experts say zero-Covid-19 strategy buys time to vaccinate more people

China's tough zero-Covid-19 measures remain essential to defeat the pandemic and buy time to improve vaccination rates and develop new treatments, senior health advisers wrote in recently published reports.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has been locked down for nearly six weeks as it battles China's biggest coronavirus outbreak, but the government have shrugged off criticism of its zero-Covid-19 strategy, saying it remains the best option.

In correspondence published by the peer-reviewed medical journal the Lancet last Friday, a team of city medical experts said Shanghai's vital role in the national economy made lockdown unavoidable.

“As a leading economic centre and an open city in China, Shanghai has huge exchanges with other cities and regions in the country, so the spill-out of virus to other places... could have unimaginably severe consequences,” said the team, which includes Zhang Wenhong, an adviser to authorities in Shanghai on treatment for Covid-19.