In epic detour via Russia, Ukrainians skirt war front to flee to EU

When Pavel fled his home region of Kherson in southern Ukraine he set his sights on reaching Portugal, where his sister-in-law lives — but like increasing numbers of his compatriots escaping the war, he took the long way round.

Too frightened to head west out of the Russian-controlled region and across the conflict's front line, he and his wife and baby daughter skirted it by travelling east into Crimea and then north through Russia, eventually entering the EU via Estonia — a detour of more than 3,000km.

After a journey of 90 hours in trains and buses, they reached Tallinn bus station in the early hours of Thursday, three of the hundreds of Ukrainians who arrive there every night on one of 12 daily bus services from Saint Petersburg.

“How can you even think of going through the war zone, where both sides shoot at each other?” the 38-year-old — looking exhausted and speaking slowly — told Reuters, declining to give his family name.

“It was scary to even imagine going to through Russia, where you don't know if people would be friendly to you. We took care to always take the next train or bus and never stop anywhere. Because you never know where you'd get stuck.”