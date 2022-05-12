Israel gives nod for 4,427 new settlement homes, watchdog says

Israel on Thursday approved the building of 4,427 new homes in its settlements on occupied West Bank land where Palestinians seek statehood, a watchdog group said about the plans that have drawn US criticism.

Peace Now, an anti-settlement group, provided the figure after a meeting of Israel's Higher Planning Council, which convened to ratify the construction. At the meeting, 2,791 homes received final approval and 1,636 received an initial nod, the watchdog said.

There was no immediate government statement, but responding on Twitter to Peace Now's tally, Israel's nationalist interior minister, Ayelet Shaked, called it “a festive day for the settlement of Judea and Samaria” — biblical names for the West Bank.

Last week, Shaked announced the plan to approve the new homes, and the Biden administration voiced its “strong” opposition in response.

Asked on Thursday about the housing council's decision, a US Embassy spokesperson referred Reuters to remarks made by the state department after Shaked spoke last week.