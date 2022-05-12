UKRAINE UPDATES | Consequences of Ukraine war to last next 100 years, Germany's Scholz says
May 12 2022 - 11:14
Ukraine grain exports halve so far in May - farm ministry
Ukraine's grain exports have more than halved so far in May from the same period a year ago, although at just under 300,000 tonnes they are similar to the whole of March, the first full month of Russia's invasion, agriculture ministry data shows.
Ukraine exported 667,000 tonnes in the same period of May 2021.
The country exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia invaded the country in February.
The ministry data showed on Thursday Ukraine has exported 46.17 million tonnes so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, versus 39.65 million a season earlier.
The ministry said May's volume included 284,000 tonnes of corn, 8,000 tonnes of barley and 6,000 tonnes of wheat. It did not say how grain was delivered.
Senior agriculture officials have said Ukraine exported up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in March and 1.09 million tonnes in April.
The ministry said 2021/22 export volumes included 18.53 million tonnes of wheat, 21.50 million tonnes of corn and 5.68 million tonnes of barley.
Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its goods through seaports but has been forced by Russia's invasion to export by train via its western border or via its small Danube River ports.
Reuters
May 12 2022 - 11:00
Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary
The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable because in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, according to a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army.
Marat Gabidullin took part in Wagner Group missions on the Kremlin's behalf in Syria and in a previous conflict in Ukraine, before deciding to go public about his experience inside the secretive private military company.
He quit the Wagner group in 2019, but several months before Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24 Gabidullin, 55, said he received a call from a recruiter who invited him to go back to fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.
He rejected the offer, because, he said, he did not agree on principle with the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
May 12 2022 - 10:53
UN rights chief says many Ukraine abuses may amount to war crimes
The UN Human Rights chief said on Thursday that a thousand bodies had been recovered in the area of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in recent weeks, adding that many of the violations it is verifying since the Russian invasion may amount to war crimes.
"The scale of unlawful killings, including indicia of summary executions in areas to the north of Kyiv, is shocking," Michelle Bachelet told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council via a video address.
The Human Rights Council will decide on Thursday whether to task investigators with an official probe into the events that occurred in Kyiv and other regions in February and March.
Russia denies targeting civilians and calls its actions in Ukraine since Feb. 24 a "special military operation" to disarm the country and rid it of what the Kremlin calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.
Reuters
May 12 2022 - 08:50
Russian gas requests for Slovakia drop, operator data shows
Daily requests for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine have fallen after rising earlier on Thursday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.
Requests via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 512,056 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, down from 856,922 MWh per day earlier on Thursday, the data showed.
Meanwhile, gas volumes from the west, via Lanzhot, rose to about 501,779 MWh per day from Wednesday's 310,952 MWh per day, according to the data.
Reuters
May 12 2022 - 08:00
Ukraine keeps up counterattack to north of Kharkiv, Britain says
Ukrainian forces are keeping up a counterattack to the north of the second largest city of Kharkiv and recapturing several towns and villages toward the Russian border, Britain said on Thursday.
Russia has reportedly withdrawn units from the area and the forces are likely to redeploy after replenishing the losses to the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, the British defence ministry said in a regular Twitter bulletin.
On Wednesday, Ukraine said it had pushed back Russian forces in the east to recapture Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border.
Reuters
May 12 2022 - 07:00
Astronaut describes how ISS crew dealt with invasion
Four days after his return from the International Space Station, German astronaut Matthias Maurer described how he and the rest of the crew dealt with the news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
May 12 2022 - 06:30
Inside the hospital on Ukraine's frontline
This hospital in the small Ukrainian town of Bakhmut receives queues of ambulances and treats those wounded in the conflict with Russia.
May 12 2022 - 06:00
Consequences of Ukraine war to last next 100 years, Germany's Scholz says
The consequences of the war in Ukraine will still be felt in 100 years, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
