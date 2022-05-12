US helped raise $3.1bn for global pandemic response, but much more needed

The US helped raise more than $3.1bn (about R50.24bn) in commitments to the international pandemic response before the second global Covid-19 summit, but the US Congress needs to authorise more funds, a senior White House official said.

The summit, jointly hosted by the US, Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal, will be held virtually on Thursday for countries to discuss efforts to end the pandemic and prepare for future health threats.

It is set to build on efforts and commitments made at the first global summit in September, including getting more people vaccinated, sending tests and treatments to highest-risk populations, expanding protections to healthcare workers and generating financing for pandemic preparedness.

“To date, the summit has leveraged more than $3.1bn in commitments. These are additional to what has been raised at other points in 2022, they are on top of existing commitments,” said the official, who did not reveal the source of the new funds.

“That would not have happened without US leadership. But if the US is to remain a leader, protecting Americans and the world from dangerous disease threats, we need Congress to act now to provide more funding for the Covid-19 response.”

President Joe Biden asked Congress for more than $22.5bn (about R364bn) in additional Covid-19 response funds, including $5bn (about R81bn) for international aid, but lawmakers have failed to pass any funding bill and those negotiating the package have been unable to agree on how to pay for the global response.