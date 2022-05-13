Barclays warns of hit to currency, eurozone GDP if Russia turns off gas taps

Analysts at Barclays have warned of a 5 percentage point hit to eurozone GDP and a dive below dollar parity for the euro if Russia closes its gas taps as part of the escalating war in Ukraine.

Worries are mounting in Europe that Moscow could sharply reduce the amount of gas it supplies or stop it altogether as tensions rise and sanctions intensify over its assault on Ukraine.

The Kremlin has already cut off supplies to Bulgaria and Poland and this week sanctioned Gazprom’s European subsidiaries, including Gazprom Germania, prompting German economy minister Robert Habeck to warn of no more gas from Russia.

“If Russia closes its gas taps to Europe, we expect EUR/USD to fall below parity,” Barclays said in a note on the rising tensions.