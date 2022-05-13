Shanghai aims to stop community spread, ease rules by May 20

In its Covid-19 Zero battle, China sees the stop of community spread as the point at which an outbreak can be considered contained. Southern tech hub Shenzhen and northeastern province Jilin began rolling back curbs and restarting manufacturing after a similar milestone was achieved.

Shanghai will gradually resume transportation and the offline operations of supermarkets, convenience stores and department stores, said Wu in the briefing, without elaborating on timeline. Hair salons will also gradually reopen with limited capacity and more surgery appointments will be made available at hospitals. Students in their final years of secondary and high schools will be prioritised in the resumption of classes.

While Shanghai has sporadically reported days with zero cases found outside quarantine, it has yet to be able to sustain a three-day stretch. On Friday, the city reported four cases found in the community for Thursday, up from two the day before.

Total infections also rebounded to 2,096 new cases for Thursday, up from 1,449 on Wednesday, the first increase in about two weeks.

The lockdown imposed on Shanghai’s 25 million residents has been one of the worst and high-profile since the experience of Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in late 2019. The city’s crisis has prompted other places in China to enact hardline measures at the merest sign of Covid-19 flare-ups to avoid the social and economic dislocation endured by the financial hub.

Setting a public target of May 20 to start easing restrictions reflects officials’ acknowledgment of the mounting frustration across the city, where some residents have been in lockdown for nearly 2 months. Many have had trouble accessing basic medical care and steady food supply during the lockdown, while anger has grown over at harsh measures like homes being fenced off and whole buildings of residents being taken away for quarantine over one infection.

