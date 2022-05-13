UKRAINE UPDATES | Moscow now warns Finland over NATO bid
May 13 2022 - 07:26
EXCLUSIVE | War forces Ukraine to divert $8.3bn to military spending, tax revenue drops — Minister
Ukraine has been forced to spend 245.1bn hryvnia (about $8.3bn or R33bn) on its war with Russia instead of development, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday, providing a glimpse into the huge economic cost of Moscow’s February 24 invasion.
The figure, which has not been disclosed by Ukraine’s government before, lays bare the economic maelstrom Ukraine is navigating as its soldiers try to keep Russia’s renewed offensive at bay in the country’s east.
The spending — drawn from some funds initially budgeted for development — went on everything from buying and repairing weapons to emergency support for internally displaced people, said finance minister Serhiy Marchenko. There are 2.7-million officially registered IDPs, according to data from the social policy ministry, although the real figure is many times higher.
May 13 2022 - 06:20
US lawmakers ask tech companies to archive evidence of potential Russian war crimes, NBC reports
Four Democratic lawmakers have sent letters to the CEOs of YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook-owner Meta asking them to archive content that could be used as evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, NBC reported on Thursday.
The letters were signed by the leaders of the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, Carolyn Maloney and Gregory Meeks, and two subcommittee chairman, NBC reported.
Reuters
May 13 2022 - 06:10
Russian carmaker Avtovaz will halt production next week for five days -union
Top Russian carmaker Avtovaz is poised to stop production next week for five days due to lack of components, ASM trade union said.Avtovaz, which is controlled by Renault and produces the Lada and Renault car brands, declined comment. The union said production will be halted on May 16-20.
The company has said it would impose a four-day working week for three months from June, in a sign that Western sanctions following Russia's military operation of Ukraine were making it hard for companies to operate.
Renault has suspended its Moscow factory and was reviewing its options regarding its stake in Avtovaz.
Reuters
May 13 2022 - 06:00
Ukraine invasion: Moscow now warns Finland over NATO bid
Finland's desire to join the NATO military alliance has not gone down well with Moscow. In the latest, it has warned Finland that the country would face consequences for NATO membership without any delay, the threat by Moscow comes at a time when Ukraine has claimed to have damaged a Russian navy in the Black Sea.
