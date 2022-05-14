UKRAINE UPDATES | Moscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border
May 14 2022 - 09:20
Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine up from Friday at 64.9 mcm
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it is continuing to ship gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Saturday seen at 64.9 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 61.97 mcm on Friday.
An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said. Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted use of the Sokhranovka route.
May 14 2022 - 09:10
Moscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border - RIA
Moscow will take adequate precautionary measures if NATO deploys nuclear forces and infrastructure closer to Russia's border, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Saturday.
Moscow has no hostile intentions towards Finland and Sweden and does not see "real" reasons for those two countries to be joining the NATO alliance, Grushko added.
May 14 2022 - 09:00
Moscow-administered Kherson to ask to be included in Russia, UK says
The Russian-imposed military-civilian administration in Ukraine's Kherson region said it will ask Russia to include it in the Russian federation, British defence ministry said on Saturday.
If Russia carries out an accession referendum in Kherson, it will almost certainly manipulate the results to show a clear majority in favour of leaving Ukraine, Britain said in a regular Twitter bulletin.
