Zelensky says Russia being driven from Kharkiv

Ukraine appears to have won battle for Kharkiv, US group says

Ukraine “appears to have won the Battle of Kharkiv”, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russia has likely decided to withdraw fully from its positions around Kharkiv in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives and the limited availability of reinforcements, the US-based defence think-tank said in a daily bulletin.

There’s evidence that “Moscow is focused on conducting an orderly withdrawal and prioritising getting Russians back home before allowing proxy forces to enter Russia, rather than trying to hold its positions near the city,” ISW said.

India stops most wheat exports

India prohibited most wheat exports that the world was counting on to alleviate supply constraints sparked by the war in Ukraine, which has largely halted Kyiv’s ability to ship.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that a record-shattering heatwave has damaged wheat yields across the South Asian nation, prompting the government to consider export restrictions.

Exports will still be allowed to countries that require wheat for food security needs and will be based on the requests of their governments, India said.

US, Southeast Asian nations stop short of Russia condemnation

A summit with Southeast Asian leaders organised and hosted by Biden concluded with a group statement that omitted any condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They called for the “immediate cessation of hostilities” in Ukraine and the countries said they “reaffirm our respect for sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity”.

But the statement did not use the words “Russia”, “war” or “invasion”. The Southeast Asian region includes nations that are wary of directly criticising Russia. Indonesia, which will host the Group of 20 summit later this year, has refused to exclude Putin from the gathering and is instead extending invitations to both the Russian leader and Zelensky. Much of the summit was conducted behind closed doors, so it wasn’t clear to what extent the Ukraine portion of the joint statement was debated.

Adeyemo warns banks on Russia and sanctions

Deputy treasury secretary Wally Wally Adeyemo warned representatives from several foreign banks on Friday about risks to their institutions should they assist Russia in evading sanctions imposed by the US and its allies after the invasion of Ukraine.

Adeyemo met with representatives from several foreign financial institutions and “conveyed the risks of facilitating sanctions evasions,” including the risk of falling under US sanctions if the banks provided material support to a person or entity that the US has already penalised, according to a treasury department press release about the meeting.

Biden cites Nato’s open door in call to leaders

Biden told the leaders of Sweden and Finland that he supports their right to decide whether to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and underscored his support for the alliance’s open door policy, the White House said in a statement.

The White House stopped short of saying that Biden urged the countries to join the military alliance. In their Friday morning phone conversation, the leaders also discussed continuing support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, according to the statement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters “we are working to clarify Turkey’s position” towards expanding NATO to include Sweden and Finland. She said “there is broad support from NATO member countries” for the idea.