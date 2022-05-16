×

World

Names of victims in New York grocery store shooting released

16 May 2022 - 11:40 By Jessica DiNapoli
Mourners embrace each other while attending a vigil for victims of the shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, US, on May 15 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A former police officer, the 86-year-old mother of Buffalo, New York's former fire commissioner and a grandmother who fed the needy for decades were among those killed in a racist attack by a gunman on Saturday in a Buffalo grocery store.

The Buffalo police department late Sunday released the names of the 10 victims killed in the shooting. Three people were also wounded. Eleven people struck by gunfire were Black and two were white, officials said. The racial breakdown of the dead was not made clear.

The suspect, Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York, surrendered on Saturday. The deceased included:

Pearly Young

Young, 77, for 25 years ran a food pantry in the Central Park neighbourhood of Buffalo, according to a tweet from a reporter. Young was a grandmother and missionary who loved "singing, dancing" and being with family, according to the tweet from Madison Carter.

Ruth Whitfield

Whitfield, 86, was the mother of former Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield. She had visited her husband in a nursing home and was on the way home when she stopped at Tops, according to TV station WGRZ.

Margus D. Morrison

Morrison was 52 and from Buffalo.

Andre Mackneil

Mackneil was 53 and lived in Auburn, New York, about 200km east of Buffalo.

Aaron Salter

Salter, 55, was a former Buffalo police officer who worked as a security guard at Tops after retiring, according to TV station WKBW. Salter fired at the shooter, who was wearing body armour and was not harmed by the shot, according to WKBW.

Geraldine Talley

Talley was 62 and lived in Buffalo.

Katherine 'Kat' Massey

Massey, 72, was an advocate for the black community in Buffalo, according to the Buffalo News, to which she frequently wrote letters, including one last year arguing for more federal action and legislation to address gun violence.

Massey was a member of "We Are Women Warriors," according to the Buffalo News.

Roberta A. Drury

Roberta Drury, 32, moved to Buffalo from the Syracuse, New York, area to be with her older brother after his bone marrow transplant, her sister, Amanda Drury, said by Facebook Messenger. Roberta helped him with his bar, The Dalmatia, and with his family, Amanda Drury said.

"She was vibrant and outgoing, could talk to anyone," Drury said.

Heyward Patterson

Patterson, 67, was known as "Jitney" because he drove people to and from the Tops grocery store and helped them with their groceries, according to the Buffalo News. He was also a church deacon.

Celestine Chaney

Chaney, 65, went to Tops to buy strawberries to make shortcakes, her son, Wayne Jones, told the New York Times. Chaney was visiting her sister, Jones said.

The three wounded in the shooting were:

Zaire Goodman

Goodman, 20, worked in the Tops store and was shot in the neck but survived, his grandfather, Charles Everheart Sr, told Reuters. Everheart said Goodman was pushing shopping carts back to the store when he was hit. Goodman was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

Jennifer Warrington

Warrington is 50 and from Tonawanda, New York, a suburb of Buffalo. She was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

Christopher Braden

Braden is 55 and from Lackawanna, New York, outside of Buffalo.

Reuters

READ MORE:

