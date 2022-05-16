New York supermarket shooting probe to weigh if warning signs were missed

An investigation into the weekend shooting of more than a dozen people at a western New York supermarket will turn on Monday to whether authorities missed telltale signs and red flags left by the teenage gunman prior to his racist killing spree.

Authorities said Payton Gendron, 18, carried out an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" when he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle on Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, where 11 of the 13 wounded were black.

"The evidence that we have uncovered so far makes no mistake. This is an absolute racist hate crime that will be prosecuted as a hate crime," Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters on Sunday.

Besides seeking a clearer understanding of the motives for Gendron's attack, authorities will focus on what could have been done to stop him, as details of the teenager's troubling behaviour in high school and his online presence began to emerge.

Gendron figured on the radar of local law enforcement last June, when police detained him after he made a "generalised" threat at his high school, Gramaglia said.

Given a mental health evaluation at the time, he was released after a day and a half.