World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Burning munitions cascade down on Ukrainian steel plant

16 May 2022 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
A torn Ukrainian flag hangs defiantly in front an apartment building destroyed by the Russian attack on Mariupol. 'It was terrible... like films that show the last days of the planet – the same thing happened here,' said one resident of the city, Viktoria Nikolayeva, 54, who, like many others, took shelter in a basement.
Image: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

May 16 2022 - 05:30

WATCH: Burning munitions cascade down on Ukrainian steel plant 

White, brightly burning munitions were shown cascading down on the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol in what a British military expert said looked like either an attack with phosphorus or incendiary weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said "delicate" negotiations were proceeding on rescuing Ukrainian servicemen holed up beneath the vast complex.

