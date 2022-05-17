×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Azovstal siege ends as hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrender

17 May 2022 - 14:43 By Reuters
A still image taken from a video released by Russian defence ministry shows what it claims are service members of Ukrainian forces, who left the besieged Azovstal steel plant, sitting inside a bus in Mariupol, Ukraine. Video released on May 17 2022.
A still image taken from a video released by Russian defence ministry shows what it claims are service members of Ukrainian forces, who left the besieged Azovstal steel plant, sitting inside a bus in Mariupol, Ukraine. Video released on May 17 2022.
Image: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

More than 250 Ukrainian fighters have surrendered after weeks holed up in the labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol's Azovstal steel works as the most devastating siege of Russia's war in Ukraine draws to a close.

Russian forces pummelled Mariupol, a major port on the Sea of Azov between Russia and Crimea, with artillery for weeks while some of the fiercest urban warfare of the conflict left much of the city a wasteland.

Civilians and hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, many of them from the Azov Regiment, sought refuge in the Azovstal works, a vast Soviet-era plant founded under Josef Stalin and designed with a maze of bunkers and tunnels to withstand nuclear attack.

Russia's defence ministry said 265 Ukrainian fighters had surrendered, including 51 who were seriously wounded and would be treated at Novoazovsk in the Russian-backed breakaway Donetsk region.

Ukraine's military command had said in the early hours of Tuesday that the mission to defend the steel plant was over.

"Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Burning munitions cascade down on Ukrainian steel plant

White, brightly burning munitions were shown cascading down on the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol in what a British military ...
News
1 day ago

Pro-Russian forces posted video showing more than 30 fighters carrying wounded soldiers out of the plant before about a dozen buses took the combatants to Novoazovsk.

Most civilians in the plant had been rescued in the last few weeks after the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross brokered a deal with Russia and Ukraine. But it was unclear what would happen to the fighters now.

Moscow has depicted the Azov Regiment as one of the main perpetrators of the alleged radical anti-Russian nationalism or even Nazism from which it says it needs to protect Ukraine's Russian-speakers.

The Kremlin said the combatants would be treated in line with international norms, while Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar posted a video in which she said: "An exchange procedure will take place for their return home."

Civilians had spoken of desperate conditions in the bunkers, and some of the fighters had endured horrific battle injuries with minimal medical assistance.

The Azov Regiment was formed in 2014 as an extreme right-wing volunteer militia to fight Russian-backed separatists who had taken control of parts of the Donbas - the largely Russian-speaking industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine where Russia says it wants to end Ukrainian rule.

The regiment denies being fascist, racist or neo-Nazi, and Ukraine says it has been reformed away from its radical nationalist origins to be integrated into the National Guard. Ukraine's military command cast all the defenders as "heroes of our time".

Ukraine collects Russian dead as war rages on multiple fronts

The bodies of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine were brought to a rail yard outside Kyiv and stacked with hundreds of others in a refrigerated ...
News
3 days ago

Kyiv also denies that Russian speakers have been persecuted in Ukraine, and says the allegation that it has a fascist agenda, repeated daily on Russian media, is a baseless pretext for a Russian war of aggression.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin had guaranteed that the fighters who surrendered would be treated "in accordance with international standards".

Zelenskyy said in his address that "the work of bringing the boys home continues, and this work needs delicacy — and time".

But Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma, Russia's lower house, said: "Nazi criminals should not be exchanged."

And lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, one of Russia's negotiators in talks with Ukraine, called the evacuated combatants "animals in human form" and said they should receive the death penalty.

"They do not deserve to live after the monstrous crimes against humanity that they have committed and that are committed continuously against our prisoners," he said.

READ MORE:

UKRAINE UPDATES | Azovstal siege ends as hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrender

Ukraine live updates.
News
6 hours ago

Burning munitions cascade down on Ukrainian steel plant

White, brightly burning munitions were shown cascading down on the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol in what a British military ...
News
1 day ago

Ukraine collects Russian dead as war rages on multiple fronts

The bodies of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine were brought to a rail yard outside Kyiv and stacked with hundreds of others in a refrigerated ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. ‘I deserve every cent of my R300m’: Sibanye-Stillwater boss defends fat pay ... News
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa
  5. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News

Latest Videos

Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August
Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities