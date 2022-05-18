Authorities discover narco-tunnel on US-Mexico border

US anti-narcotics agents have discovered a drug-smugglers' tunnel running under the US-Mexico border and equipped with a rail track, electricity and ventilation system, the US Department of Justice said.

The so-called “narco-tunnel” led from the Mexican city of Tijuana to a warehouse 300 feet from the border in San Diego, California, the department said in a statement.

US authorities arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the drug-running scheme. They are accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, among other crimes.

“There is no more light at the end of this narco-tunnel,” said US Attorney Randy Grossman in the statement.

The tunnel, estimated to be more than 1,750 feet (530m) long, was also fitted out with reinforced walls.