World

Authorities discover narco-tunnel on US-Mexico border

18 May 2022 - 10:00 By Reuters
Members of the Attorney General's Office collect information outside a house where a drug trafficking tunnel was discovered that goes under the US-Mexico border and is equipped with a railway, electricity and ventilation system between Tijuana, Mexico, and the San Diego area in Tijuana, Mexico, May 17, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

US anti-narcotics agents have discovered a drug-smugglers' tunnel running under the US-Mexico border and equipped with a rail track, electricity and ventilation system, the US Department of Justice said.

The so-called “narco-tunnel” led from the Mexican city of Tijuana to a warehouse 300 feet from the border in San Diego, California, the department said in a statement.

US authorities arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the drug-running scheme. They are accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, among other crimes.

“There is no more light at the end of this narco-tunnel,” said US Attorney Randy Grossman in the statement.

The tunnel, estimated to be more than 1,750 feet (530m) long, was also fitted out with reinforced walls.

The attorney-general's office for the Mexican state of Baja California, where Tijuana is located, told Reuters US authorities had notified them of the discovery Sunday, two days after it was found.

Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, led for years by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is responsible for many of these tunnels, found in warehouses, homes and businesses, Mexican authorities said.

Since 1993, close to 100 tunnels have been found in the same area, most recently in March 2020, US prosecutors said.

The tunnel was one of the largest located in the region, the Baja California attorney-general's office said

Mexico's federal prosecutor's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

