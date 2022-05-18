×

Reddam House has made studying overseas attainable for SA matriculants

The bridging programme, in partnership with the University Consortium, paves the way to getting a degree in the UK, US, Canada, New Zealand or Australia

18 May 2022 - 12:35
Sponsored
An international education could unlock endless opportunities for your child.
Image: 123RF

After the successful placement of the inaugural Reddam House NCUK International Foundation Year (IFY) cohort, Reddam House has opened registration for students who will complete matric this year and are interested in making better-informed decisions regarding further studies abroad.

The University Consortium (NCUK) IFY programme — which is offered exclusively at Reddam House schools in SA — presents an opportunity to apply for admission to numerous universities overseas. 

The bridging programme was launched in January 2021 by Inspired Education’s Reddam House schools, guaranteeing students’ first-year enrolment into many undergraduate degree courses at universities in the UK, US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

The programme has been run by NCUK since 1987 and, until 2021, was available in Africa through the Brookhouse School in Kenya, an Inspired sister school. Reddam House is the first SA educational institution to offer the programme through a partnership with NCUK.

Completing the IFY programme is the equivalent of A levels, saving a year in the life of a student’s way to an overseas university. Enrolled students will attend the programme via home campuses at Reddam House Constantia in Cape Town, Waterfall in Joburg, and Umhlanga in Durban.

The NCUK IFY post-matric qualification, which runs from January to July, is meticulously designed to prepare students for a range of thousands of undergraduate degrees, with all curricula, exams, coursework and moderation, provided by NCUK and taught through the accredited Reddam House schools.

IFY academic pathways include science, medicine, engineering, business and humanities. Each course includes three academic subjects plus English for academic purposes for proficient users (EAPPU).

“Reddam House has partnered with the NCUK IFY to bring students who are looking for international opportunities to further their education the chance to pursue their dream by attaining a seven-month post-matric qualification that will put them in a position to enrol at an overseas university of their choice,” says Sheena Crawford-Kempster, MD of education and ethos at Reddam House. 

Andy Straughan, NCUK associate director for Africa, Middle East, Europe and America, said the first congratulated the first intake of students in SA, “on successfully completing the NCUK International foundation year and all academic and centre staff on providing excellence in teaching, guidance and support through Reddam House’s first IFY”. 

He said NCUK was looking forward to welcoming students from SA onto NCUK University campuses for their first undergraduate year. “They will continue to thrive and succeed in their academic careers.”

For more information about the Reddam House IFY programme, or to apply for registration for the 2023 course, visit www.reddamhouse.com or www.reddford.co.za/education/ncuk and www.ncuk.ac.uk

*For terms of the NCUK Guarantee, click here

This article was paid for by NCUK Reddam House. 

