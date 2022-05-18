UKRAINE UPDATES | US considering move to block Russian debt payments
May 18 2022 - 08:37
UK looking at how Russian assets can fund rebuilding of Ukraine
Britain and fellow G7 nations are looking at how Russian assets can be used to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.
"We need a new Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine and in fact, we've just been discussing this at the G7 meeting that I had with my colleagues from around the world. We are looking at what we can do to use Russian assets to help pay for this," she told Times Radio.
May 18 2022 - 08:21
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday at allied headquarters, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks.
Sweden and Finland were both neutral throughout the Cold War, and their decision to join NATO is one of the most significant changes in Europe's security architecture for decades, reflecting a sweeping shift in public opinion in the Nordic region since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.
"This is a historic moment, which we must seize," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a short ceremony in which the Swedish and Finnish ambassadors to the alliance handed over their application letters, each in a white folder embossed with their national flag.
"I warmly welcome requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners, and your membership in NATO will increase our shared security," Stoltenberg said. The alliance considers that the accession of Finland and Sweden would hugely strengthen it in the Baltic Sea.
Ratification of all 30 allied parliaments could take up to a year, diplomats say.
Turkey has surprised its allies in recent days by saying it had reservations about Finnish and Swedish membership. Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he thought the issues could be resolved.
"We are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions," Stoltenberg said, noting strong support from all other allies.
May 18 2022 - 07:00
US considering move to block Russian debt payments -Treasury
The United States is considering blocking Russia’s ability to pay its US bondholders by allowing a key waiver to expire next week, a US administration official said on Tuesday, which could put Moscow closer to the brink of default.
Russia has so far managed to make its international bond payments despite Western sanctions, which have complicated the process of paying. The country has $40 billion of international bonds and last month made a late U-turn by making overdue bond payments to avoid default.
Russia has not defaulted on its external debt since the aftermath of its 1917 revolution and was rated investment grade up until its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Now Russia has a looming May 25 deadline when a US license allowing it to make payments is due to expire.
Bloomberg News reported earlier on Tuesday that the Biden administration is poised to allow the waiver to expire as scheduled.
"It's under consideration but I don't have a decision to preview at this time," the official told Reuters. "We are looking at all options to increase pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.
"Bloomberg said the administration has decided against extending the waiver as a way to maintain financial pressure on Moscow.
Western sanctions introduced following Russia's invasion of Ukraine ban transactions with Russia's finance ministry, central bank or national wealth fund.
The temporary general license 9A, issued by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on March 2, had made an exception for the purposes of "the receipt of interest, dividend, or maturity payments in connection with debt or equity.
"That license has allowed Moscow to keep paying investors and avert default on its government debt, and allowed US investors to continue to collect coupon payments.
It expires on May 25, after which Russia will still have almost $2 billion worth of external sovereign bond payments to make before the end of the year.
Some market participants had speculated that the Biden administration may extend the waiver, so as not to punish US bondholders.
The US Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
May 18 2022 - 06:30
Ukrainian boxing great Wladimir Klitschko calls for IOC ban on Russian athletes
Ukrainian former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russian athletes, following the Russian invasion in his homeland.
Global sports governing bodies have moved to suspend Russian and Belarusian athletes since the invasion began in February, while the IOC has recommended that the athletes do not take part in international competition or compete under a neutral flag.
Russia has called the invasion a "a special military operation," while Belarus has served as a key staging area.
Klitschko, whose brother Vitali is the mayor of Kyiv, enlisted in the Ukrainian reserve army shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
"The IOC should ban the Russian team now. The war is going now, they cannot participate at the next Olympic games, they cannot participate at any athletic events because this war is represented by Russia," he told "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Fox Nation.
"Actions speak louder than words. Isolation, and this isolation speaks louder than any word or any line because isolation is painful.
"Russian members of the IOC were given permission to participate in this week's IOC session on Monday, with the Olympic body saying they are not representatives of their country."
It’s going to be painful for athletes, for the economy, it’s going to be painful for anyone and everybody involved with Russia," said Klitschko.
May 18 2022 - 06:00
