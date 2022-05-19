UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine shells village in Russia's Kursk, killing one
May 19 2022 - 06:20
Ukraine shells village in Russia's Kursk, killing one -regional governor
Ukrainian forces shelled a border village in Russia's western region of Kursk at dawn on Thursday, killing at least one civilian, regional governor Roman Starovoit said.
Shells have hit an alcohol factory in the village of Tyotkino and several other buildings, Starovoit wrote on messaging app Telegram.
Reuters
May 19 2022 - 06:10
US Senate confirms Biden's pick for ambassador to Ukraine
The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed career diplomat Bridget Brink to be ambassador to Ukraine, a critical post that has been vacant for three years.
Brink was confirmed by unanimous voice vote.
Reuters
May 19 2022 - 06:00
Japan says to double fiscal support for Ukraine to $600m
Japan will double fiscal aid for Ukraine to $600 million in a coordinated move with the World Bank to back the country's near-term fiscal necessities damaged by Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Thursday.
"Our country stands with Ukraine," Kishida said, adding Japan will emphasise its fundamental stance to provide strong support to Ukraine with other nations in next week's U.S.-Japan summit and broader Quad group meeting with Australia and India.
Japan, a member of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations, had previously announced $300 million in loans to Ukraine in April.
Japan has also joined other G7 countries and allies in sanctioning Russia for what Moscow calls a special military operation in Ukraine, by freezing assets as well as banning certain export and import items, including energy resources.
Reuters
