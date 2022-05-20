×

World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Russian shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk kills 13

20 May 2022 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
A view shows buses carrying service members of the Ukrainian armed forces, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict and arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military in the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine May 20, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 20 2022 - 07:39

Britain says Russia likely to reinforce operations in Donbas

Russia is likely to reinforce its operations in the industrial Donbas region once they secure the city of Mariupol, British military intelligence said early on Friday.

As many as 1,700 soldiers are likely to have surrendered at the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol, the report added.

Moscow also said on Thursday that 1,730 Ukrainian fighters had surrendered from the steel factory so far, including 771 in the past 24 hours. Ukrainian officials, who have sought a prisoner swap, had declined to comment, saying it could endanger rescue efforts.

Reuters 

May 20 2022 - 07:30

Russian shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk kills 13 -regional governor

Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk has killed 13 civilians over the past 24 hours, the regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on Friday.

Twelve were killed in the town of Sievierodonesk, where a Russian assault has been unsuccessful, he said. The town and the city of Lysychansk are in an area where Russian troops have launched an offensive. 

Reuters 

May 20 2022 - 06:30

Russian soldier apologizes during war crimes trial in Ukraine

A Russian soldier accused of war crimes in Ukraine pleaded guilty to killing an elderly unarmed civilian.

May 20 2022 - 06:00

Ukrainian forces face increasing Russian aggression in the Donbas

Sky News' Alex Crawford joins Shep Smith to report the latest from Ukraine, including a medic who documented the horrors of Mariupol and Russian attacks in the Donbas region.

