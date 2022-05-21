Russia ramps up assault aiming to seize Ukrainian province for separatists

Russian troops bombarded a riverside city on Friday in what appeared to herald a major assault to seize the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory in a province it claims on behalf of separatists.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had launched massive artillery bombardment against Sievierodonetsk, one of the last Ukrainian-held bastions in Luhansk, one of two southeastern provinces Moscow and its proxies proclaim as independent states.

The city, and its twin Lyshchansk on the opposite bank of the Siverskiy Donets river, form the eastern part of a Ukrainian-held pocket that Russia has been trying to overrun since mid-April after failing to capture the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine's general staff said Moscow had launched an offensive on Sievierodonetsk but had taken losses and was forced to retreat, part of what it described as major Russian offensive operations along a stretch of the frontline.

Despite losing ground elsewhere in recent weeks, Russian forces have advanced on the Luhansk front, in what some military analysts view as a major push to achieve scaled-down war aims of capturing all territory claimed by pro-Russian rebels.

"The Russian army has started very intensive destruction of the town of Sievierodonetsk, the intensity of shelling doubled, they are shelling residential quarters, destroying house by house," Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said via his Telegram channel.

"We do not know how many people died, because it is simply impossible to go through and look at every apartment," he said.

In Moscow, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the "liberation of the Luhansk People's Republic" would be completed soon.

In an overnight address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the conditions in the Donbas, which includes Luhansk and neighbouring Donetsk province, as "hell" and said the region had been "completely destroyed" by Russia's invasion.

Capturing Luhansk and Donetsk would allow Moscow to claim victory after it announced last month that this was now its objective. It achieved a major step towards that goal this week, when Ukraine ordered its garrison in the main Donbas port, Mariupol, to stand down after a near three-month siege.

Russia's Shoigu said around 2,000 Ukrainian fighters had surrendered in the past four days.

Kyiv has not confirmed how many fighters have surrendered, but Britain gave the first official Western confirmation that a large force had indeed laid down arms, saying around 1,700 had surrendered. An unknown number of others were still believed to be inside, it said.

In a video, the commander of the Azov Batalion, a Ukrainian unit that had defended the plant, confirmed the order to stop fighting was being carried out, and said all civilians and wounded fighters were now out.

Denys Prokopenko, the commander, gave no further details of the fate of other fighters, but said a process was under way to remove the dead from the warren of underground tunnels and bunkers.

"I hope that in the near future, relatives and Ukraine will be able to bury their soldiers with honour," Prokopenko said.

The Red Cross says it has registered hundreds of prisoners of war who surrendered at the plant, but has given no firm numbers or further details.

Kyiv says it wants to arrange a prisoner swap for Azovstal defenders it describes as national heroes. Moscow says they will be treated humanely, but Russian politicians have been quoted as saying some must be tried for crimes or even executed.