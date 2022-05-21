UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia ramps up assault aiming to seize Ukrainian province for separatists
May 22 2022 - 06:44
Ukraine's Zelenskiy talked to Italian PM, urged more Russia sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he talked to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Saturday and stressed the importance of more sanctions on Russia and unblocking Ukrainian ports.
Zelenskiy tweeted that he had also thanked Draghi for his "unconditional support" of Ukraine's bid to become a member of the European Union. Draghi had initiated the call, he said.
May 22 2022 - 06:40
Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow while Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region and stopped providing gas to Finland, as Polish President Andrzej Duda prepared to address the Ukrainian parliament on Sunday.
After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas.
May 21 2022 - 08:30
Russia ramps up assault aiming to seize Ukrainian province for separatists
Russian troops bombarded a riverside city on Friday in what appeared to herald a major assault to seize the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory in a province it claims on behalf of separatists.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had launched massive artillery bombardment against Sievierodonetsk, one of the last Ukrainian-held bastions in Luhansk, one of two southeastern provinces Moscow and its proxies proclaim as independent states.
The city, and its twin Lyshchansk on the opposite bank of the Siverskiy Donets river, form the eastern part of a Ukrainian-held pocket that Russia has been trying to overrun since mid-April after failing to capture the capital Kyiv.