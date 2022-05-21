UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia ramps up assault aiming to seize Ukrainian province for separatists

May 22 2022 - 06:44

Ukraine's Zelenskiy talked to Italian PM, urged more Russia sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he talked to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Saturday and stressed the importance of more sanctions on Russia and unblocking Ukrainian ports.

Zelenskiy tweeted that he had also thanked Draghi for his "unconditional support" of Ukraine's bid to become a member of the European Union. Draghi had initiated the call, he said.

Reuters