UKRAINE UPDATES | The odour of capitalism rising up from the Ukraine war is unbearable

May 23 2022 - 06:20
US, 6 others say they support APEC after Russian invasion protest
Representatives of seven nations, including those who walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said on Sunday they support the organization and host nation Thailand.
Representatives of the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and New Zealand said in a joint statement that they had "grave concerns" over the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
"Reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order that underpins an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific region, we strongly urge Russia to immediately cease its use of force and completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine," the nations said.
Representatives from Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia joined the Americans, led by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in walking out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting on Saturday.
The walkout took place while Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was delivering remarks at the opening of the two-day meeting of the group of 21 economies.
The delegations from five countries that staged the protest returned to the meeting after Reshetnikov finished speaking, a Thai official said.
Reuters
May 23 2022 - 06:10
Ukraine rules out territorial concessions, as Russia steps up attacks
Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or any territorial concessions to Russia, and Poland's president said any loss of Ukrainian territory would be a "huge blow" to the entire West as he warned against appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine on Monday morning, sounding the daily alarm ahead of anticipated attacks by Russian forces in the east and south of the country.
Russia has stepped up its pounding of the Donbas and Mykolaiv regions with air strikes and artillery fire, in what Ukraine has described as a "scorched-earth" strategy to win control of the eastern front.
May 23 2022 - 06:00
PALI LEHOHLA | The odour of capitalism rising up from the Ukraine war is unbearable
The odour from a shoe whose owner stepped in a cesspit cannot be removed by incessant swiping on the grass or mat. As the owner steps back into the bus the smell will make the trip an unbearable eternity for everyone. The shoe should be washed with soap and left to dry for days or thrown away.
The Russian-Ukraine war teeters the world towards a precipice and this provokes questions. Some secondary and consequential to primary ones. In the realm of the secondary, is Russia’s war on Ukraine raising interest rates or is it about supply shortages and value chain disruptions? Among the primary — is the war about the territorial integrity of the two countries and ethnicity?
Is it a fight about superpower status between the US and erstwhile mighty Russia? Is it about rebalancing the multilateral system?
Or, worse, is it about the appetite for testing the power of nuclear weapons on a grand scale? Or, better, is it about the progression towards the ultimate collapse of the capitalist economic system which has remained the prime mover since the two world wars and the Cold War?
