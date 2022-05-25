Pfizer to sell all its patented drugs at non-profit prices in low-income countries

Pfizer Inc will make all its patented medicines, including the Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid and big-selling breast cancer drug Ibrance, available at not-for-profit prices to 45 of the world’s poorest countries, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

These countries lack good access to innovative treatments. It can take four to seven years or longer for new treatments to become available in low-income countries, according to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, if they become available at all.

Pfizer said its plan includes 23 wholly owned, patented medicines and vaccines to treat infectious diseases, certain cancers and rare and inflammatory diseases. In addition to Paxlovid and Ibrance, the list includes the pneumonia vaccine Prevnar 13, the rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz and the cancer treatments Xalkori and Inlyta.