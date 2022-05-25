×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Pfizer to sell all its patented drugs at non-profit prices in low-income countries

25 May 2022 - 11:12 By Reuters
Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid will be available at not-for-profit prices to 45 of the world’s poorest countries. File photo.
Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid will be available at not-for-profit prices to 45 of the world’s poorest countries. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Pfizer Inc will make all its patented medicines, including the Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid and big-selling breast cancer drug Ibrance, available at not-for-profit prices to 45 of the world’s poorest countries, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

These countries lack good access to innovative treatments. It can take four to seven years or longer for new treatments to become available in low-income countries, according to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, if they become available at all.

Pfizer said its plan includes 23 wholly owned, patented medicines and vaccines to treat infectious diseases, certain cancers and rare and inflammatory diseases. In addition to Paxlovid and Ibrance, the list includes the pneumonia vaccine Prevnar 13, the rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz and the cancer treatments Xalkori and Inlyta.

Which antiviral is 'strongly recommended' for Covid-19 patients at highest risk of hospitalisation?

For Covid-19 patients with milder forms of the disease who are still at a high risk of hospitalisation, the World Health Organization "strongly ...
News
3 weeks ago

The Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty developed with BioNTech SE was also on the list.

CEO Albert Bourla said all the medicines being made available should be of use.

“Clearly the antiviral [Paxlovid] is going to be a very big deal for them. If they need it they can get it immediately,” he said.

When Pfizer launches new medicines and vaccines, they will also be included in the drug portfolio at not-for-profit prices, it said.

The 27 low-income countries and 18 lower-income countries included in what Pfizer is calling “An Accord for a Healthier World” cover most of Africa and much of Southeast Asia. Five countries — Rwanda, Ghana, Malawi, Senegal and Uganda — have already committed to joining the accord, which was announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said the accord will allow the countries and the drugmaker to share “the burden of costs and tasks in the production and delivery of supplies that will save millions of lives”.

Pfizer has been criticised for how it rolled out its Covid-19 vaccine, with some poorer countries waiting for months after the earliest doses arrived in wealthier countries.

Bourla said the accord has been informed by the difficulties of that rollout, particularly the lack of health infrastructure in some countries that made distributing the vaccine difficult.

“Instead of washing our hands and saying, ‘I gave you the product, do whatever you want with them,’ we’re saying, ‘We’ll give you the products and we will sit with you to see how we can help organise a system that can use them.'”

READ MORE:

‘There are no buyers for vaccines produced in Africa,’ Ramaphosa tells German Chancellor Scholz

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told his German counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz that vaccines manufactured locally are not being purchased.
Politics
1 day ago

Africa committed to achieving 70% vaccine coverage, Ramaphosa tells global Covid-19 summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the international community to ensure that solidarity and equity underpin the next phase in world’s ...
Politics
1 week ago

SA tries to give away millions of Covid-19 doses to save them from scrapheap

Demand for Covid jabs has slumped so dramatically that the health department has stopped ordering fresh supplies, is trying to give its stockpile ...
News
2 weeks ago

The case for testing Pfizer’s Paxlovid to treat long Covid

Reports of two patients who found relief from long Covid after taking Pfizer Inc's antiviral Paxlovid, including a researcher who tested it on ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and ... South Africa
  2. 'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of ... News
  3. Hillary Gardee murder accused makes U-turn in bid for bail South Africa
  4. Winner of R20.5m in Lotto last year is about to lose it all, says Ithuba South Africa
  5. Leading SA economist Mike Schüssler dies of cancer South Africa

Latest Videos

‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused
'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA