World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine gathers Russian dead in chilled train for prisoner exchange

25 May 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
A burned out gym stands in the remains of a school that was destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces on May 24, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Although Russian troops have retreated from many areas around Kharkiv, some units have dug in north of the city and continue to trade shellfire with Ukrainian forces.
Image: John Moore/Getty Images

May 25  2022 - 09:40

Ukraine's embattled farmers running on empty as world faces food crisis

After making it through the spring planting season, sometimes with the help of bulletproof vests and helmets, Ukraine's farmers are facing another challenge — finding enough diesel for the harvest to come.

The war with Russia cut fuel supplies just as farmers stepped up work for the spring season and they have lost about 85% of their normal supplies since the conflict started on February 24, farmers, fuel distributors and analysts say.

The total area planted with grain this spring is already expected to be up to 30% smaller than last year because of the fighting, and yields could drop too if farmers don't get fuel so they can apply chemicals and harvest crops at the Right time.

Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter last season, shipping staples such as wheat and maize to Africa and the Middle East, as well as supplying half the grain procured by the UN's World Food Programme for emergency aid.

May 25  2022 - 06:50

Russia is 'using hunger and grain to wield power,' EU says

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called for talks with Moscow on unlocking wheat exports that are trapped in Ukraine as a result of a Russian sea blockade.

May 25  2022 - 06:30

Ukraine war exacerbated climate change impact, say activists in Davos

Climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti said on the fringes of the World Economic Forum that the war in Ukraine is exacerbating the effects of climate change on the most vulnerable.

May 25  2022 - 06:00

Ukraine gathers Russian dead in chilled train for prisoner exchange

Ukraine is gathering the bodies of dead Russian soldiers strewn among the rubble of formerly occupied towns and trying to verify their identities in the hope of exchanging them for prisoners of war.

