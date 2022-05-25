WHO member states agree to fix 'rotten' funding model

World Health Organisation members formally agreed on Tuesday to a plan to overhaul its funding model which has been described as “fundamentally rotten” due to its over-reliance on the whims of donors.

The plan, which members had already agreed to on a preliminary basis last month, is seen as one of the most important likely outcomes of the UN agency's ongoing annual World Health Assembly in Geneva this week, at which the body is seeking a central role in global health policy.

The agreement would mean that obligatory fees rise to up to 50% of the WHO budget by 2030-2031 at the latest, provided the body implements members' reform suggestions. The US and Germany are the biggest country donors to the Geneva-based organisation.

On Wednesday, US envoy to the assembly Loyce Pace told a media briefing that the decision was encouraging.

“It's our collective expectation that this is twinned with other improvements that happen operationally, administratively at the institution as well,” she added.

Mandatory fees from the WHO's 194 members used to account for the bulk of the UN health agency's budget. That portion has shrunk to just 16% in recent years, WHO data shows.