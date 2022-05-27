Biden running out of options to tame rampaging fuel prices

President Joe Biden has vowed to do everything in his power to fight record-setting petrol and diesel prices, but he’s up against a stark reality: there are few options for taming the surge.

While Biden has unleashed an unprecedented amount of oil from the US strategic petroleum reserve, other tools at the administration’s disposal would come at the expense of environmental protection and have little effect on fuel costs stoked by strained crude supplies and a global shortage of refining capacity. And the one sure-fire fix — for Americans to stop driving so much — is largely out of his control.

“There’s no silver bullet,” said Benjamin Salisbury, director of research at Height Capital Markets. “Anything they could do is going to have knock-on effects and they’re probably worse than the benefits.”

Oil and its products are globally traded commodities largely dictated by complex supply and demand fundamentals. Still, Biden’s inability to rein in high energy costs, coupled with soaring food inflation, puts his Democratic Party’s congressional majority at risk for midterm elections this autumn.

Americans have already begun paring their driving in the face of petrol prices that have set near-daily records for the past two weeks, but no-one should expect Biden to encourage more of that conservation. It’s politically perilous for presidents to ask Americans to reduce fuel use — as a cardigan-clad Jimmy Carter proved in 1977 when he implored the country to crank down thermostats and slow driving to combat an energy crisis. He lost re-election three years later.