Buildings shaken as magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off East Timor

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of East Timor on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, prompting some people in the capital Dili to flee buildings, though a tsunami was ruled out.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but witnesses said the quake was felt strongly. A video shared on social media showed people exiting a shopping mall in Dili by stairs.

“It's quite big,” Francez Suni, director of information of East Timor's GMN TV told Reuters in text message.

“Our staff ran out of the building because it was shaking.”