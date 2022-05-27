×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Pakistani stock market jumps over 2% after government ends fuel price freeze

27 May 2022 - 08:54 By Reuters
The market is reacting to the government's move to withdraw fuel subsidies.
The market is reacting to the government's move to withdraw fuel subsidies.
Image: REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

The Pakistani stock market jumped over 2% shortly after opening on Friday, reacting positively to an overnight decision by the government to end a months-old fuel price freeze.

"The market is reacting to the government's move to withdraw fuel subsidies.

It shows the government's resolve to address teething issues in the economy and will pave the way for the IMF program and other funding sources," Saad Hashemy, executive director at BMA Capital Management, told Reuters.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had expressed concern about the fuel subsidies.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R20.5m in Lotto last year is about to lose it all, says Ithuba South Africa
  2. Hillary Gardee murder accused makes U-turn in bid for bail South Africa
  3. Wanted: R126m jackpot winner to claim prize in Joburg South Africa
  4. Emotional welcome home for Stellenbosch student South Africa
  5. ‘Gun-toting’ Durban teacher suspended after allegedly using weapon to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused