UKRAINE UPDATES | Hunger fears mount over Ukraine grain blockade
27 May 2022 - 06:30
An aerial view shows an elliptical machine on a balcony of a damaged building on May 26, 2022 in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv, was an early target of Russia's offensive after its February 24 invasion. While they failed to capture the city, Russian forces battered large parts of Chernihiv and the surrounding region in their attempted advance toward the capital.
27 May 2022 - 08:19
Ukraine is a climate war, says refugee protester in Davos
lyess El Kortbi, a Ukrainian refugee, described the conflict in his home country as ‘one of the first climate wars’ at a protest in Davos.
27 May 2022 - 07:05
Russian Central Bank cuts interest rates from 14% to 11%
The Russian Central Bank cut interest rates from 14% to 11%, after inflation slowed to 17.5% in May compared to 17.8% in April, which is now forecasting that annual inflation will decrease to 5–7% in 2023 and return to 4% in 2024.
27 May 2022 - 06:00
Hunger fears mount over Ukraine grain blockade
Ukraine's grain mills are struggling to get back into full swing after suffering war damage. That’s bad news for global food supplies as Ukraine is one of the world’s top producers of grain.
