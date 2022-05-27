UKRAINE UPDATES | Hunger fears mount over Ukraine grain blockade

An aerial view shows an elliptical machine on a balcony of a damaged building on May 26, 2022 in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv, was an early target of Russia's offensive after its February 24 invasion. While they failed to capture the city, Russian forces battered large parts of Chernihiv and the surrounding region in their attempted advance toward the capital.

Image: Alexey Furman/Getty Images