World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

28 May 2022 - 09:16 By TimesLIVE
A satellite image shows towed artillery in firing positions, north of Lyman, Ukraine May 26, 2022.
Image: Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Image: Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

May 28 2022 - 09:30

Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a broken penny'

Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that any agreement with Russia cannot be trusted and Moscow can only be stopped in its invasion by force.

"Any agreement with Russia isn't worth a broken penny, Podolyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Is it possible to negotiate with a country that always lies cynically and propagandistically?"

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other after peace talks stalled, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on March 29.

The Kremlin said earlier this month Ukraine was showing no willingness to continue peace talks, while officials in Kyiv blamed Russia for the lack of progress.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that President Vladimir Putin was the only Russian official he was willing to meet with to discuss how to end the war.

Putin says Russian forces are on a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine and rid it of radical anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies call that a false pretext to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"Russia has proved that it is a barbarian country that threatens world security," Podolyak said. "A barbarian can only be stopped by force."

Reuters 

May 28 2022 - 09:15

Some 10,000 Russian troops in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor

The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said early on Saturday that there are some 10,000 Russian troops in the eastern region.

"These are the (units) that are permanently in Luhansk region, that are trying to assault and are attempting to make gains in any direction they can," Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. 

Reuters 

May 28 2022 - 09:00

Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Saturday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 43.96 million cubic metres (mcm), slightly up from 43.6 mcm on Friday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Reuters 

