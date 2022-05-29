×

World

Big fire breaks out at Swiss industrial building outside Zurich

29 May 2022 - 19:22 By Reuters
The fire service was on the scene with a large deployment, broadcaster SRF said, adding that a large column of smoke could be seen for miles.
Image: 123RF/ leaf

A large fire broke out in an industrial building in Spreitenbach outside Zurich on Sunday and three people were treated by emergency services after inhaling poisonous fumes, police said.

“We don't know if there are still people inside the building because we can't enter the building at the moment,” said Adrian Bieri, spokesperson for the Aargau cantonal police. “There is very strong smoke and the building is still burning.”

He told Reuters that the building appeared to be a storage facility used to hold flammable material used for road construction.

The Tagesanzeiger newspaper, in its online edition, showed plumes of smoke billowing into the sky at the scene.

Reuters 

