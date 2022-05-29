×

World

Georgia boat crash kills five, man arrested for boating impaired

29 May 2022 - 20:27 By Rami Ayyub

Five people were killed after two recreational boats collided head-on in a Georgia river on Memorial Day weekend, and one of the drivers was arrested for boating under the influence, authorities in the US state said on Sunday.

Two people were confirmed deceased immediately following the crash on Saturday morning, Georgia's Department of Natural Resources said. Four passengers were injured and transported to hospital, while three others were declared missing, it added.

Georgia and US Coast Guard divers recovered the three victims' bodies on Sunday from the bottom of the Wilmington River near the coastal town of Savannah, the department said.

A 45-year-old man, Mark Christopher Stegall, of Savannah, “was arrested for boating under the influence in the incident,” the department said in a statement. “The cause of the crash is unknown and is under investigation,” it added.

Memorial Day weekend, which culminates in ceremonies to honour US military dead, sees many Americans flock to beaches, river fronts and other coastal areas to enjoy the outdoors at the start of the summer season.

