UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine's Donbas 'unconditional priority' for Moscow, Russia's Lavrov says

World

30 May 2022 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
People hold Ukrainian flags as they attend a charity telethon in support of Ukraine "Save Ukraine - #StopWar", amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin, Germany on 29, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

The "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbas is an "unconditional priority" for Moscow, while other Ukrainian territories should decide their future on their own, RIA news agency cited Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Sunday.

"The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states, is an unconditional priority," Lavrov said in an interview with French TV channel TF1, according to RIA.

