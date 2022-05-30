UKRAINE UPDATES | Russian forces 'moving deeper into Sievierodonetsk'
May 30 2022 - 09:24
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
"With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia's forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result [in] a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline," it said.
The loss of younger officers was likely to exacerbate Russia's problems in modernising its military command and control, the ministry said. "More immediately, battalion tactical groups which are being reconstituted in Ukraine from survivors of multiple units are likely to be less effective due to a lack of junior leaders."
Russian forces intensified attacks on Monday to capture Sievierodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine's southeastern Donbas region which Moscow is targeting having failed to take the capital Kyiv early in the war.
Reuters
May 30 2022 - 09:18
Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Monday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.6-million cubic metres, up from 44.1-million on Sunday. An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
Reuters
May 30 2022 - 09:15
EU seeks elusive accord on Russian oil embargo
European Union officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary. The EU failed to strike a deal Sunday despite a push to get an agreement before a two-day meeting of the bloc’s leaders starting Monday afternoon in Brussels. Hungary is so far refusing to back a compromise despite proposals aimed at ensuring its Russian oil supplies, according to people familiar with the talks.
Meanwhile, Russia is developing a way to pay its Eurobond debt that would sidestep western financial infrastructure, finance minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited front-line troops in the Kharkiv region in his first trip away from Kyiv since Russia’s invasion.
Bloomberg
May 30 2022 - 09:10
Russian forces moving deeper into Sievierodonetsk: Luhansk governor
Russian troops are moving into the city of Sievierodonetsk from the outskirts, Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Monday. Sievierodonetsk, the largest city that Kyiv still partly controls in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, has been the focus of Russia's attacks in eastern Ukraine.
"Unfortunately we have disappointing news, the enemy is moving into the city," Gaidai told national television. He said the neighbouring city of Lysychansk was still under Ukrainian control, while the main road into the two cities has been shelled, but not blocked.
Having failed to take the capital Kyiv in the early phase of the war, Russia is seeking to consolidate its grip on the Donbas, large parts of which are already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. Unlike in the previous stages of the war, which Moscow calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine and rid it of nationalists threatening Russian-speakers there, Russia has concentrated its firepower on a small area.
"They [the Russian army] use the same tactics over and over again. They shell for several hours — for three, four, five hours — in a row and then attack. Those who attack die. Then shelling and attack follow again, and so until they break through somewhere," Gaidai said.
Reuters
May 30 2022 - 08:38
Russia looks like it’s beating Ukraine again. Or is it?
Russian troops are making steady progress in Ukraine’s east on the back of more concentrated artillery and air power, now controlling almost all of the Luhansk region and threatening to encircle thousands of Ukraine’s most experienced troops.
That is sparking fears that Russia could be poised for a bigger breakthrough, and leading to increasingly panicked calls from Kyiv for even more powerful offensive weapons.
May 30 2022 - 05:30
Ukraine's Donbas 'unconditional priority' for Moscow, Russia's Lavrov says
The "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbas is an "unconditional priority" for Moscow, while other Ukrainian territories should decide their future on their own, RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Sunday.
"The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states, is an unconditional priority," Lavrov said in an interview with French TV channel TF1, according to RIA.
TimesLIVE
