×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

New York subway shooting survivor sues gun manufacturer Glock

01 June 2022 - 20:58 By Reuters
General view of the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022.
General view of the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

A New York woman who was injured during the April 12 mass shooting aboard a New York City subway car has sued Glock Inc, arguing the gun manufacturer should have known its weapons could be purchased by people with criminal intent.

Brooklyn resident Ilene Steur, 49, is seeking to have the Georgia-based company and its Austrian parent, Glock Ges.m.b.H, compensate her for physical injuries and emotional pain she suffered after she was shot on the northbound N train while on her way to work, according to the complaint.

Her lawsuit comes after New York state in 2021 passed a law allowing people affected by gun violence to sue gunmakers for creating a "nuisance" that endangers public safety and health. Steur asked a judge to order Glock to "eradicate the effects" of its marketing practices.

New York police said Frank James used a Glock pistol he bought in Ohio to open fire after setting off two smoke bombs during the rush hour attack, injuring two dozen people, including ten who were shot. James, 62, pleaded not guilty.

"The defendants' marketing and distribution practices made it far more likely that criminals, including Frank James, would obtain their weapons," Steur's lawyers wrote in a complaint filed on Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court.

Last week, a federal judge in Albany threw out a lawsuit by a group of gun manufacturers and others challenging the nuisance law's constitutionality.

Glock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit comes amid a renewed push to reform U.S. gun laws following a string of mass shootings, including the subway attack, a May 14 racist shooting in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people, and an elementary school shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

READ MORE:

Biden to grieve with Texas town after nation's latest school shooting

President Joe Biden flew to the Texas town of Uvalde on Sunday to comfort families ripped apart by the worst US school shooting in a decade as the ...
News
3 days ago

Police launch investigation after the discovery of a woman’s body with her unharmed baby

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a young mother who was dumped in a field in Laezonia, Gauteng. Her unharmed baby was found near her ...
News
2 days ago

Uvalde begins to bury its dead in wake of school massacre

The grieving Texas town of Uvalde began laying to rest the 21 children and teachers shot to death at an elementary school one week ago, with funerals ...
News
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  3. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  4. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  5. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux