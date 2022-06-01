×

UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia's nuclear forces holding manoeuvre drills - report

01 June 2022 - 06:20 By TimesLIVE
A destroyed house on May 31, 2022 in Ivanivka, Ukraine. Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv, was an early target of Russia's offensive after its Feb. 24 invasion. While they failed to capture the city, Russian forces battered large parts of Chernihiv and the surrounding region in their attempted advance toward the capital.
Image: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

June 01 2022 - 06:15

Russia takes most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine said that Russia had taken control of most of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, a bombed-out wasteland whose capture Moscow has made the principal objective of its invasion.

June 01 2022 - 06:00

Russia's nuclear forces holding manoeuvre drills - report

Russia's nuclear forces are holding drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Wednesday. Some 1,000 servicemen are exercising in intense manoeuvres using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, it cited the ministry as saying. 

Reuters 

