×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Indian officials visit Kabul for first Taliban meet since US left

02 June 2022 - 11:06 By Krishna N Das
India has donated about 20,000 tonnes of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine and winter clothing, with more medicine and foodgrain on the way, it said.
India has donated about 20,000 tonnes of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine and winter clothing, with more medicine and foodgrain on the way, it said.
Image: REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo

India has sent a team of foreign ministry officials to Afghanistan's capital of Kabul for talks with senior members of the ruling Taliban, the ministry said on Thursday, the first such meeting since the chaotic US withdrawal last year.

Poverty and hunger have rocketed in the strife-torn nation since the Islamist militants took power last year after the US withdrew.

“The Indian team will meet the senior members of the Taliban, and hold discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” the ministry said in a statement.

The officials would oversee delivery of humanitarian assistance and visit areas targeted by Indian-backed programmes or projects, it added.

India has donated about 20,000 tonnes of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine and winter clothing, with more medicine and foodgrain on the way, it said.

The South Asian nation pulled its officials out of Afghanistan last August and closed its embassy, although New Delhi is keen to retain ties with the country where its arch-enemy, Pakistan, wields considerable influence.

Last month the ministry said  it had no information on when the embassy would reopen.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa
  3. Johannesburg man begs SAA to take his R5K — for two months! Consumer Live
  4. Senzo Meyiwa’s killer and the gun that killed him were in the house, says ... South Africa
  5. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux